Here’s the first look at Halle Bailey singing hit song ‘Part Of Your World’. The clip also previews Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula for the first time.

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theatres nationwide on May 26, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, “The Little Mermaid” stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Tony Award®️ winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca,” “Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award®️ nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

Disney India releases ‘The Little Mermaid’ on 26th May 2023. Only in cinemas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.