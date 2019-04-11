Watch: Detective Pikachu 'casting video' sees Jigglypuff, Squirtle audition for role alongside Ryan Reynolds

The makers of Detective Pikachu released another promotional video featuring a variety of Pokemon. The behind-the-scenes clip, set to Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' shows the auditions of the Pokemon for their big screen appearance, beginning with Jigglypuff.

More of the fictional creatures and their abilities, including Psyduck, Charizard and Evee are introduced. It ends with Pikachu trying to hurl a Magicarp across the room with great difficulty. "In my head I saw that differently," he says.

Detective Pikachu follows the furry little Pokemon (voiced by Ryan Reynolds), who finds Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) as they team up to search for Tim's missing father. As they look for clues around the fictional Ryme City, they get caught up in trouble bigger than they had ever imagined.

Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, Bill Nighy and Ken Watanabe are also part of the cast.

The film is based on a game for Nintendo 3DS, which also gave the Pokémon a voice as previously reported by Deadline. Rob Letterman, who has previously helmed Goosebumps and Monsters vs Aliens has directed the film.

Produced by Legendary Pictures, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to release on 10 May by Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 19:40:25 IST

