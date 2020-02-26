You are here:

Watch: Chris Hemsworth recites Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue on the sets of his film Extraction

A video of Chris Hemsworth reciting the iconic dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai (Small things like this happen in big countries)” – is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by Hemsworth's co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal from the sets of their upcoming Netflix film Extraction. After saying the dialogue, Chris in a playful banter says, “Fluent! It’s better than my Spanish.”

Early this week, US President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy when he mentioned Bollywood classics Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Check out the video here

Extraction features Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son (Jaiswal) of an imprisoned international crime lord. As Rake tries to extract the child, the two develop a bond that offers him a chance at redemption.

Early this month, Netflix had released the first look of Hemsworth from the upcoming action drama. It features Hemsworth in a haphazard state, presumably hiding away from the bad guys and holding onto a large gun.

While talking to USA Today about the actor's character, Hargrave says, "The interesting thing about (his) character isn't his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice."

Extraction is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who previously worked with Hemsworth as a stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, according to CBR.

Extraction is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Netflix.

