It won’t be wrong to say that 4 December was nothing less than a festival for the BTS ARMY across the globe, as one of the band members, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, turned 30. His fandom left no stone unturned to ensure he has a memorable birthday before he enlisted for his mandatory military service in South Korea. In addition, the birthday boy also made sure to treat his loved ones with a short and sweet live video session on their Weverse community page. And little did he expect that amidst legions of his fans and followers his bandmate Jimin would also join him. The session opened up with Jin complaining about Jungkook and jokingly saying that while earlier this year Jin visited Jungkook for his birthday, the Golden Maknae didn’t take out time for him. Later to this, the singer, who recently made his solo debut, went on to cut his birthday cake.

The live video began with Jin complaining about Jungkook for not making time for his birthday, despite Jin being present with him on his birthday earlier this year. After this, the Moon singer went on to cut his cherry-topped chocolate cake and confessed that the candle flames scared him a bit as at one point they appeared like horns. But before cutting the cake, Jin urged everyone in the live session including his crew, staff, and fans to sing the birthday song along with him. The birthday boy was surprised to witness Jimin taking to the comments section and asking him what he needs for his birthday. The Hindustan Times cited a Twitter user haruharu_w_bts translating the conversation between the two. Jimin asked Jin, “What do you want for your birthday.” Responding to the same Jin said, “We decided to not give each other birthday gifts, it’s a lot giving 7 gifts a year.”

🎵 생일 축하합니다~ 생일 축하합니다~ 사랑하는 석지니 생일 축하합니다~ 🎶 🐹🎂🥳💗 pic.twitter.com/UGzLnA971h — 브리이에₂ (@briller613_bts) December 4, 2022



Jin added, “So Jimin-ah, there’s nothing you need to buy! I have everything!” While replying to Jin, Jimin had the sweetest message ever. Park Ji-min wrote back to him, “The gift is my heart.” During his conversation, Jin also revealed to his fans that his notorious friends gave him a birthday surprise. Pulling his leg, they gave him a princess cake claiming that he is a princess and therefore he needs to eat this cake.

Interestingly, earlier this month, J-Hope took his fans by surprise as he made Jin’s presence at the 2022 MAMA Awards possible via a phone call. The eldest BTS member, who is about to head off for his compulsory military training, dropped a message for the ARMY, as J-Hope held his phone near the mic.

The incident took place when J-Hope was performing in Japan. He was alone, as other BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook couldn’t attend the event. After receiving J-Hope’s call, Jin reportedly said, “I’m doing my award acceptance speech right now, but could you just say one thing? There are many fans who want to see you.” Jin then said, “Hello everyone, it’s BTS Jin. I thank you so much for giving us an honorable award, and.. our army!! Our armys, thank you so so much and I love you. and our members, you’ve always worked hard. Our members, I love you so so much too.”

