Star Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are presently experiencing the wonders of becoming parents after they welcome their little princess, Devi Basu Singh Grover around a month back on 12 November 2022. Time flies and so was the case with Bipasha and Karan as their daughter is already a month old. To celebrate the small yet special occasion, the couple also brought a cute cake and celebrated the joyous moment. Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a video where she can be seen cutting her daughter’s birthday cake along with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

The video shared on Bipasha‘s Instagram shows the couple sitting in a room as they kept it all simple. While Bipasha was heard praying for her little daughter, Karan joined in and sang a birthday song for Devi. The two also cut the cake and fed each other.

A few other family members also seemed to be present on the occasion as one can be heard congratulating the new parents. “Good job new parents,” a lady greeted.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Sharing it on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “And just like that Devi is one month old. Thank you everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga.” Apart from this, the Bollywood actress also shared a close picture of the cake on her IG story.

As soon as she dropped in the video, many took to the comment section and shared their best wishes. Among her fans, actress Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

An enthusiastic fan also wrote, “Our little angel is one month old? How quickly time passes! In the blink of an eye, she is sitting next to her parents and eating his birthday cake. I am very deeply happy for you guys, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. I love that you two are enjoying each and every moment like this, thank God. Love you 3 of you! Happy 1 month Devi.”

Bipasha-Karan enjoy parenthood

After welcoming their little bundle of joy, both the actors have been dedicating most of their time to their daughter. They have also shared a few photos on Instagram which shows them spending time with Devi. Though they have not yet revealed the face of the little girl.

After being happily married for six years, Bipasha and Karan became proud parents to a little girl in November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.