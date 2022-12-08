Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are presently enjoying every bit of parenthood with their newborn daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple is also taking out time off from their work to make the most of the new phase of their lives. Every now and then, Bipasha also takes to her social media accounts and shares glimpses of her daughter and some of their adorable moments together. Doing it yet again, the Alone actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her husband and her daughter, further calling them her “love and heart.”

The picture shared on Tuesday shows Karan Singh Grover sleeping beside his daughter while keeping his hand on her, while the baby girl also seemed asleep. Her face was not visible and thus all we could see was her two little hands covered with cute pink gloves. The father-daughter moment is too cute to handle!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



In her caption, Bipasha wrote, “This is love. My heart …” with heart emojis. As soon as she shared the photo, many of her fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “awwwwwwww i am literally having tears in my eyes”, while another person commented, “Officially – best picture in 2022:)”

Actress Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Notably, Bipasha had earlier shared another photo of her daughter in her IG story. While none of their faces were visible, the picture showed baby Devi’s little fingers holding the thumb of her mother.

Bipasha and Karan embraced parenthood earlier this year

In November, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents for the first time after they welcomed their little girl Devi on 12 November. Taking to social media, the new parents also shared a post showing the baby’s small feet and announced her arrival. They also revealed her name through the post.

The couple got married in April 2016. In August this year, Bipasha and Karan announced that they were expecting their first child.

