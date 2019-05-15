Watch: Badshah raps for Disney's live-action film Aladdin in 'Sab Sahi hai Bro'

Badshah has composed and lent his voice for a special track in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney's live-action film Aladdin.

Titled 'Sab Sahi hai Bro', the music video features footage from the film and is centred around the friendship between Aladdin and his genie. With catchy beats, the rap uses the references of Aladdin and genie in the lyrics from the popular folk-tale.

Check out the song here:

We all need that one friend who always says – Sab Sahi Hai bro!

"Aladdin evokes a lot of fond memories for me when I was growing up, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me, to not only re-live my childhood but also be part of such a big ticket global adventure!," Badshah said in a statement about his first association with Disney.

Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated film of the same name. Mena Massoud plays the titular character, Will Smith as the genie, while Naomi Scott appears as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as the villanous Jafar.

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has lent his voice to Aladdin in the Hindi dubbed version of the film. Aladdin releases on 24 May in India in English, Hindi Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 14:08:34 IST

