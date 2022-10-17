Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap’s pre-Diwali bash was a star-studded evening, organised at their Mumbai residence on Sunday. Many big stars from the industry including Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Tapsee Pannu, and many others arrived at the party and the celebrations were indeed happening! While pictures of the Diwali party are already viral on social media, a video has also now grabbed the attention of the people. Shared by Ayushmann himself on his Instagram, the video shows none other than Kartik Aaryan with Ayushmann holding a bundle of cash that he won in the games at the party.

While cracking jokes on Kartik’s big win at the box office and at the games, Ayushmann further asked him about the money to which the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor said that the money should go to Doctor G indeed. In his caption, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! (This man wants Doctor G to get all the money at the box office).

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

While the video indeed proves that the actor duo had a blast last evening, fans were also quite happy with their favourite actors coming together in a video. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “Koki with ayush ommggg I can’t believe”, whole another wrote, “Doctor G rocksssssss.”

A user further also commented “Two Legends In One Video.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s pre-Diwali party was a ‘starry’ affair

Speaking about the Diwali party, while host Ayushmann and Tahira chose a black kurta pyjama and soft pink lehenga respectively, the guests were also all decked up for the occasion. Among a few personalities spotted at the party include newly-married Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Ayushmann’s Doctor G co-star Rakul Preet Singh, Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Aparshakti Khurana and Akriti, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.

