Ace designer Kunal Rawal and his long-time girlfriend Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot on Sunday, August 28. And, to kick off the festivities, a pre-wedding party was hosted by the couple for their Bollywood friends. Many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended the party. They all looked dreamy and were seen putting their best fashion foot forward. However, it was Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who stole the show. Several videos and photos from the pre-wedding party have been going viral on the web. In one of the videos, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Kunal Rawal are seen grooving to the actress’ popular track Chaiya Chaiya. In the video, Malaika and Arjun were also seen dancing with Varun Dhawan. The video is making waves online and fans have flooded the comment section with love.

One wrote, “I love this energy, Malla.” Another one said, “Happy to see real happy celebration.” “You look fabulous,” wrote a person. Fans also asked the couple for their wedding date. Recently, Arjun Kapoor said that he wants to currently focus on his career and a wedding is not on the cards as of now.

Kunal Rawal is a close friend of Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Recently, for Kunal Rawal’s fashion show, Arjun Kapoor was seen walking the ramp.

Check out the video below:

For Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding party, Malaika Arora chose an ivory lehenga set and Arjun Kapoor accompanied her in a black embellished kurta pyjama set. Malaika is from the shelves of Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra’s clothing label. It features a heavily embellished bralette featuring intricate diamantes, backless detail, shimmering beaded tassels on the borders, full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, and sheer floral cut-outs. The diva teamed the blouse with a matching ivory lehenga with an A-line silhouette, delicate embroidery work, minimal embellishments, a floor-length hem, a high-rise waistline, and a layered ghera.

Malaika completed the look with an emerald choker necklace, a matching statement ring, and a pearl necklace. For makeup, the diva went for a bold look. She opted for smoky eye shadow, heavy black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude shape lip colour, and centre-parted soft curl hair.

