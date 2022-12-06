Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video from his upcoming period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’

The actor’s Marathi debut has build immense amount of anticipation amongst the movie goers and have increased the excitement level at a new high. The movie is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history is all set to release in cinemas in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Vaseem Qureshi – The film is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.

The film also has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

Sharing the update on his social media account when the film was officially announced, the star wrote in Hindi, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat‘ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

