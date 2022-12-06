The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who is one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry, has begun the shooting of his debut Marathi venture Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Sharing the update on his social media account, Akki wrote in Hindi, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat‘ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.

The film also has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

