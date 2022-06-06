Entertainment

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blushes on being reminded about completing 15 years of marriage

For the award night, the couple had twinned in black-coloured ensembles. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had worn a beautiful black ensemble from Rohit Bal's collection, Abhishek Bachchan had looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

FP Trending June 06, 2022 14:44:25 IST
Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan never fail to charm the audiences even after so many years of being married and something similar happened on the Green Carpet of IIFA 2022 when the duo were reminded of 15 years of togetherness.

Here is the video of the couple from the green carpet:

While the Junior Bachchan was all smiles, the Bollywood diva blushed and thanked the reporter as he reminded them of this milestone.

Several celebs from the B-town graced the green carpet but Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show. The Bachchan bahu was a perfect wife when she cheered for her husband’s spectacular performance and even matched a few steps with him as the actor performed. The two stole our hearts as they walked the green carpet hand-in-hand.

While speaking to the reporter, the Sarabjit actor said that she was here to watch her husband perform and cheer for him. When the reporter asked about the songs on which the actor was performing, she replied on his behalf and asked him to watch it and have fun.

The couple had recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on 20 April 2022. Taking to their respective social media handles, both of them had shared a throwback picture from their wedding where we could see their beautiful henna clad hands as they exchanged rings. The close up of the picture was the highlight as we got to see the bride’s exquisite jewellery.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled to release in two parts while Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi.

Updated Date: June 06, 2022 14:44:25 IST

