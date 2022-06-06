For the award night, the couple had twinned in black-coloured ensembles. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had worn a beautiful black ensemble from Rohit Bal's collection, Abhishek Bachchan had looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan never fail to charm the audiences even after so many years of being married and something similar happened on the Green Carpet of IIFA 2022 when the duo were reminded of 15 years of togetherness.

Here is the video of the couple from the green carpet:

@juniorbachchan's spectacular performance at #IIFA2022 Aradhya's jubilation had to be heard and seen loud and clear. @SrBachchan sir would have been overwhelmed if he'd have seen the roar in Ethihad Arena for Abhishek.. pic.twitter.com/Frx8LnD1ER — ✪ ⌛ (@AnthonyGoveas) June 5, 2022

While the Junior Bachchan was all smiles, the Bollywood diva blushed and thanked the reporter as he reminded them of this milestone.

Several celebs from the B-town graced the green carpet but Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show. The Bachchan bahu was a perfect wife when she cheered for her husband’s spectacular performance and even matched a few steps with him as the actor performed. The two stole our hearts as they walked the green carpet hand-in-hand.

While speaking to the reporter, the Sarabjit actor said that she was here to watch her husband perform and cheer for him. When the reporter asked about the songs on which the actor was performing, she replied on his behalf and asked him to watch it and have fun.

The couple had recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on 20 April 2022. Taking to their respective social media handles, both of them had shared a throwback picture from their wedding where we could see their beautiful henna clad hands as they exchanged rings. The close up of the picture was the highlight as we got to see the bride’s exquisite jewellery.

For the award night, the couple had twinned in black-coloured ensembles. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had worn a beautiful black ensemble from Rohit Bal's collection, Abhishek Bachchan had looked dapper in a black tuxedo.