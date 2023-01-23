In a late-night surprise to his fans on Sunday, actor Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on the balcony of his house Mannat and waved to hundreds gathered outside. It is pertinent to note that the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan and this has also kept his fans on the edge and excited to watch him back on the screens after four long years. Many avid SRK fans often wait outside his house eagerly for catching one glimpse of their favourite actor. Speaking of which, the actor did make their dreams come true and gave them the warmest welcome by waving at them in his signature pose.

He also shared a video of the same on his Instagram and Twitter handles to thank all the supporters for their immense love. “Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi”, he wrote further asking his fans to book tickets for Pathaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In the video recorded from behind the actor, we can see Shah Rukh waving with all hearts and smiling toward his fans as the cheers grow louder. He also folded his hands to show gratitude to his fans, further flashing up thumbs-up signs and blowing kisses.

What won the hearts of the fans further was the actor rocking his signature ‘open-arms’ pose on his balcony. He was dressed in a casual pair of jeans with a black t-shirt.

Notably, many of his fans also shared the video on social media platforms and showered love for Shah Rukh Khan. A fan club while posting the video of him wrote, “King Khan does his signature pose as the sea of love outside Mannat cheers in excitement”, while another fan wrote, “This video of King Khan today at Mannat is all hearts.”

This comes just days before the actor’s much-awaited film, Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on 25 January. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features actors John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.