While rising tensions and controversies are making Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 bigger each day, the romance brewing between the contestants have surely kept the audiences hooked to their seats. Talking about love, recently we witnessed TV star Shalin Bhanot showing an inclination toward Tina Datta, while Gautam Vig has always been open about his feelings towards Soundarya Sharma. But it seems that a third love story is all set to spark inside the Bigg Boss house. Wondering between whom? Well, the new lovebirds inside the house are none other than Tina and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik. Yes, you read that right. While so far we have witnessed Abdu bonding with every contestant in the house despite different groups, the latest promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss shows him openly flirting with the Uttaran actress, making Shalin jealous.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Colors TV shared a small promo from its upcoming episode, with the caption, “Abdu aur Tina ke beech pakk rahi hai pyaar ki khichdi kuch iss tarah. Dekhiye Bigg Boss 16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par. Anytime on voot.” The video opens by showing Tina, Shalin, and Sumbul Touqeer sitting at the dining table, while Abdu is standing next to Tina. It begins with Abdu going to Tina and caressing her hair while complimenting her, “You are looking beautiful.” At that very moment, Shalin jokingly asks them, “Ye kya horaha hai. (What is going on?)” While responding to Shalin, Tina sarcastically said, “Love happening, right Abdu?” Listening to this Shalin gives her a look. When Shalin jokingly warns Abdu that if he does it again then his hands will pain, to which Abdu gives a befitting answer and said, “Be careful boy, you face after paining. (Your face will hurt afterward)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video concludes with Tina saying, “I love you Abdu,” and he responds back, “love you too.” While this is the first time that Abdu has openly joked with a female contestant to such an extent, earlier Sajid Khan along with other housemates teased him with Nimrit Kaur.

Meanwhile, in the last episode of the reality show, Gautam and Soundarya were seen getting cozy under a blanket, after the lights were out. While sharing one blanket, Gautam asked Soundarya to not fight with him every night. To which Soundarya said that she didn’t do anything today. Gautam exclaimed, “Good girl ho na tum aaj”. (You are a good girl today aren’t you?)” Towards the end of the episode, Gautam asks the actress not to irritate him and Soundarya reveals that she loves doing that to him. After which they both go inside the blanket.

