Watch: Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam raise temperature with cabaret performance in Har Funn Maula
'Har Funn Maula' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan
After the teaser release, Aamir Khan has finally unveiled the video of his special song 'Har Funn Maula' from the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Also featuring Elli AvrRam, the song is a cabaret number and is choreographed by Bosco and Caeser.
In the video, Elli AvrRam is seen wooing Khan with her dance moves. A fusion of Broadway and jazz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan have crooned 'Har Funn Maula'.
Check out the post here
#HarFunnMaula https://t.co/1w9eAHSAEj@TSeries @hajeeamin @ElliAvrRam @VishalDadlani @OfficialAMITABH @BoscoMartis @csgonsalves @TheZaraKhan @KoiJaaneNaMovie pic.twitter.com/pPjUdftYvr
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 10, 2021
Featuring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dasturn in lead roles, Koi Jaane Na is a psychological-thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is gearing up to release on 26 March.
Khan's friend Amin Hajee is the director of Koi Jaane Na. The duo has worked together on films like Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Lagaan.
Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Khan's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha. The much-awaited film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump and features Kareena Kapoor opposite Khan for the third time after 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).
also read
Ravi Kishan cast as spiritual leader Osho in his biopic Secrets of Love
Ravi Kishan shares he had to read many of Osho's books to prepare for the film, directed by Ritesh S Kumar.
As cinemas reopen across New York City, examining if the pandemic has irrevocably altered the movie-going experience
Hand sanitiser dispensers and temperature checks make abundantly clear the pandemic is far from over. Yet, when the lights dimmed and cellphones were ritually silenced, the theatre-goers escaped, at least briefly, into engrossing entertainment, free of distraction or concern.
Suniel Shetty files complaint against Mumbai production company over fake film poster
Suniel Shetty has accused the company of using his photo without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film.