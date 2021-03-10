Watch: Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam raise temperature with cabaret performance in Har Funn Maula

'Har Funn Maula' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan

After the teaser release, Aamir Khan has finally unveiled the video of his special song 'Har Funn Maula' from the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Also featuring Elli AvrRam, the song is a cabaret number and is choreographed by Bosco and Caeser.

In the video, Elli AvrRam is seen wooing Khan with her dance moves. A fusion of Broadway and jazz, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan have crooned 'Har Funn Maula'.

Check out the post here

Featuring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dasturn in lead roles, Koi Jaane Na is a psychological-thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is gearing up to release on 26 March.

Khan's friend Amin Hajee is the director of Koi Jaane Na. The duo has worked together on films like Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Lagaan.

Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Khan's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha. The much-awaited film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump and features Kareena Kapoor opposite Khan for the third time after 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).