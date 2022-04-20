Superstar Aamir Khan took the internet by storm with an adorable click of enjoying a mango binge with his son, Azad.

The father-son duo went on an Aam binge, digging into a plateful with both hands - a unique visual for Aamir Khan fans to experience the superstar and his kid in an intimate moment.

Aamir Khan Productions, using social media, stated in the caption, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some yet?

Fans couldn't stop swooning over the superstar's wholesome appearance and poured love on the father-son combination.

Several people also questioned the actor about whether or not he is fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. "Aren't you on a fast?" "@aamirkhanproductions," one person commented. Another added, "Aap roza nahi hai bhai?" Someone else in the comments section remarked, "Ramadhan sir."

Meanwhile, Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are co-parenting their son Azad. Aamir and Kiran split up in July of last year. When asked about his family, Aamir, who recently turned a year older, admitted that he didn't devote enough time to them and instead focused on his career.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Advait Chandan's upcoming feature film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

