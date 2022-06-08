Pal was a part of KK’s debut album of the same name. The singer shot to fame with tracks like Yaaron, Pal and Aap Ki Dua. Soon after his album, KK gave audiences some hit tracks like Tadap Tadap, Chhod Aaye Hum and Tu Aashiqui Hai, cementing his place as an iconic singer.

Music lovers are still coming to terms with the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. The 53-year-old singer, who passed away after a live concert in Kolkata on 31 May, remains beloved by his fans. To honour his memory, 100 singers in Kolkata performed KK’s iconic track Pal.

The event was organised by B.Garden Busker at the city’s cultural hub Nandan. A total of 100 singers, with flutes and guitars, sang Pal to pay tribute to their favourite artiste. The video was captioned “At KK's Tribute organized by Team B Garden Buskers at Nandan, Kolkata. 100 Guitars, 100 Vocals, 1 Song, 1 Emotion #kk will always be missed by his fans. Thank you for the anthems”.

Watch the clip here:



The performance left many users teary-eyed. “I can see our legend "KK" in each of the singers, singing here. He is with us and will be forever”, wrote one user. “Kolkata the city of joy stands up to it. What an apt tribute to the legend. It's a proof that music has no boundaries, language or religion. Pure love for music showcased by Kolkata youngsters ......KK you will be with us always,” commented another.

Pal was a part of KK’s debut album of the same name. The singer shot to fame with tracks like Yaaron, Pal and Aap Ki Dua. Soon after his album, KK gave audiences some hit tracks like Tadap Tadap, Chhod Aaye Hum and Tu Aashiqui Hai, cementing his place as an iconic singer. He later went on give vocals to some chartbusters like Beetein Lamhein, Khuda Jaane, Tu Jo Mila, Ajab Si and Dus Bahane.

The 53-year-old passed away after a live show at Nazrul Mancha. Soon after performing at the concert, the singer suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last. A doctor who conducted the autopsy said that KK could have been saved if someone had administered CPR timely. His death led to several allegations of mismanagement against the concert organisers.

Many videos of the concert showed KK sweating profusely at the event. Some spectators said that the singer even complained to the organisers about the stuffy conditions at the indoor venue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.