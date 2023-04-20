A shocking video from the national capital went viral earlier this week, wherein a busker named Varun Dagar was brutally dragged and thrashed by a few officers of the Delhi Police after his performance in a locality. Varun, who was also a contestant in India’s Best Dancer, shared the video on his Instagram handle, narrating the entire incident in a long post. Claiming that he did nothing wrong, Varun revealed that the police officers, along with a couple of parking managers, confronted him and started assaulting him, before taking him away to the police station.

While the video has already gone viral on social media and has invited the wrath of internet users over the actions of the Delhi Police, the artist exclusively spoke to The Indian Express, and asserted that he won’t let the incident affect his love for the craft.

Varun Dagar opens up on Delhi Police’s assault

Speaking to the media outlet, Varun Dagar narrated the entire incident and said that he was “left shaken”. He kept wondering why there is so much hatred among people.

Elaborating more on what happened that evening, Varun began by mentioning that he was performing at Connaught Place, his usual spot, where he is often interrupted by the police, and the same happened this time as well.

“As it has happened multiple times in the past, I did not pay much heed when the police came. And like most days, a few of us asked them how they could stop us if it was not against the law. The audience was cheering and hooting for us and that may have angered them,” Varun said. He added that a few parking lot staffers approached his group and tried to assault him. “They hit me, pulled my hair. I was treated like a criminal,” he claimed.

The artist also went on to state that officers were different from the regular ones who look after the area, further questioning how the parking lot staffers can hit the locals.

While speaking about his future course of action, Varun said that this incident won’t affect his love for his craft as he hopes that people would give artists like him a chance to showcase their talent.