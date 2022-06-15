Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The big-budget fantasy-drama will release on 9 September this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has finally released and fans just cannot keep calm. The long-awaited movie, which sees Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has been creating buzz for a long time. While people could not stop gushing over the couple’s chemistry in the trailer, many believe that Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.

A dark figure with long hair appears in the trailer for the moment. While its identity has not been revealed, many people are sure that the figure is King Khan himself. According to some reports, the Pathaan star will play the role of a scientist in the movie. Although the news is yet to be confirmed, Khan’s fans seem super thrilled about the possibility of his being part of the 'Astraverse'.

https://twitter.com/amanaggar/status/1536920691966038016?

https://twitter.com/AliFilmy/status/1536784229215793157?

https://twitter.com/arthwrites/status/1536928263980736514

The trailer of Brahmastra begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover explaining about the powers of wind, water and fire, which have existed in the form of astras since ancient times. It then follows the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) a man who has a unique relationship with fire. As his love story with Isha (Alia Bhatt) progresses, he comes to realise that he holds the key to the Brahmastra, which can control all other astras.

While Shiva tries to figure out his powers, he must save the world from evil forces led by Junoon (Mouni Roy). The trailer promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster of magic, action, drama, romance and much more.

The makers of Brahmastra had earlier released a short teaser of the movie’s song Kesariya on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in April. The song featured the couple romancing in the alleyways of Varanasi.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The big-budget fantasy-drama will release on 9 September this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.