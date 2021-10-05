After Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh has reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB in cruise drug case

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, questioning the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for arresting the superstar’s son.

Taking to social media, Singh shared an image of the Cordelia cruise ship, which was raided by the NCB and posted a sarcastic comment that while he heard many people were present on the ship, he couldn’t see anyone else apart from Aryan Khan. “Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya… hadd hai,” (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)? the singer added.

The Mauja Hi Mauja singer is the latest celebrity to come out in defence of Khan. Director Hansal Mehta, actor Suniel Shetty and actor-director Pooja Bhatt have also expressed solidarity with Khan. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also urged people to have some empathy in the matter, adding that he was repelled by the “ghoulish epicaricacy" of people who were “witch-hunting” the actor’s son.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on 3 October after the bureau seized drugs at a party on a cruise that he was attending. The NCB has also arrested seven more people along with the 23-year-old. The other persons arrested in the case have been identified as Ismeet Singh, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Gomit Chopra, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

Khan has been sent to NCB custody till 7 October, along with Merchant and Dhamecha.

The NCB found 13 grams of cocaine, 22 pills of Ecstasy, 21 grams of charas and five grams of MD in the raid, which was conducted on 2 October. About Rs 1.33 lakh was also recovered, according to an NCB official.

The NCB has claimed that it had recovered "shocking and incriminating" material in the WhatsApp chats of Khan and two others. According to Times of India, the NCB claimed that the accused were discussing modes of payment for procuring drugs.

Khan’s lawyer has claimed that no drugs were recovered from the possession of his client.