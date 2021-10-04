Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence late Sunday night after Aryan Khan was remanded by NCB in a drug case

Salman Khan visited his close friend Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat late Sunday night hours after Shah Rukh's son, Aryan, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan, 23, has been sent to custody till 4 October (Monday) following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the NCB.

Earlier in the day, other celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had also spoken up on the arrest.

Speaking at an event, Suniel asked for a breather for Aryan. “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather,” he said.

The actor added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

Pooja tweeted that she stands in solidarity with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Check out the posts here

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

#WATCH | When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out: Actor Sunil Shetty on NCB raid at an alleged rave party pic.twitter.com/qYaYSsxkyi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

As per sources, a rave party was busted aboard the cruise Cordelia ship anchored off the coast of Mumbai where drugs were being used, an official said on Sunday.

The NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. The cruise was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 2 October.