Warner Bros teases fans with The Flash poster ahead of Super Bowl trailer; film to be out in June
Taking to their social media handles, the makers unveiled the poster along with giving a glimpse of Barry Allen AKA Flash standing inside what seems to be a 'Batcave' with a batwing looming over him.
After months of delays and facing controversies, Warner Bros. Pictures has finally teased the fans with the first poster of the much-awaited DC superhero film, The Flash. Taking to their social media handles, the makers unveiled the poster along with giving a glimpse of Barry Allen AKA Flash standing inside what seems to be a ‘Batcave’ with a batwing looming over him, suggesting the significant role that Batman will play in the story. Notably, the poster was released just before the makers are all set to drop the film’s first official trailer on Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
Speaking about the poster, while it is still unclear whether Ezra Miller will be reprising his role as Flash, the superhero and the Batcave give a hint of an epic journey across the multiverse. He can be seen donning a brand-new costume while standing in a dark atmosphere with of course the ‘Batwing’ giving out a major mystery. Significantly, it is said that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Batman will feature in the film. However, how they will be incorporated is yet to be known. Meanwhile, the poster also highlights an interesting tagline that states “World Collide”, which clearly teases towards an epic battle into the multiverse.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers added a caption stating, “Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer.” While this teaser has pumped up the excitement level among fans, all of us still have to wait for the trailer to know what is in store for us.
For the unversed, The Flash’s first official trailer will be released on Sunday, 12 February 2023 during the Super Bowl.
The Flash release date
It is pertinent to note that the film had a hard time getting to the movie theaters, owing to multiple delays, and Ezra Miller’s legal controversies among other reasons. Despite all the issues, Warner Bros. and DC Studios are eyeing a summer release on 16 June 2023. According to the makers, the film will clearly serve as a reset for the DC Universe and will be “one of the best superhero movies.”
