Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO’s parent company is in talks for producing a full-fledged television series on Harry Potter. Yes, you’ve heard it right. As per the latest Bloomberg report, Warner Bros. is nearing closing a deal to produce the TV series based on JK Rowling’s hit book series which will be set for both cable and OTT streaming. The report also states that the series will not draw any spinoff but will precisely draw each season from one of the books, thus suggesting a franchise that would stretch for years at the studio. As a part of the studio’s new streaming strategy, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav and HBO chief Casey Bloys are also working to bring in Rowling to produce this one as well, however, it is reported that the author would not serve as a primary creator or showrunner for the series.

Presently, talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s team are said to be in their preliminary state.

It is pertinent to note that the studio has been indicating about looking to expand its Harry Potter franchise. While rumblings about the project came up for the first time in January 2021, it was fuelled recently, after Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels last month hinted that even more Harry Potter was on the horizon.

“Take Harry Potter as an example, the Wizarding World, the fact that we are enjoying this massive success with the Hogwarts Legacy launch, 12 years after the last film came out, shows that there is so much opportunity and we’re only just starting to expand that,” he said as reported by Variety.

With that said, if the deal is closed, the studio might house the series under its streaming banner HBO Max, which is soon to be combined with Discovery+ and rebranded under a new name. An official announcement is expected to be made by next week.

For the unversed, the studio has already produced the original Harry Potter film adaptations and also the spinoff prequel, the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

