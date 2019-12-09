Warner Bros confirms Shazam sequel at 2019 Comic Con in São Paulo; Zachary Levi to reprise the titular role

After creating buzz with the latest Wonder Woman: 1984 trailer, Warner Bros. and DC Studios took to the panel of 2019 Comic Con Experience in São Paulo to announce an exciting venture. The studio has confirmed the sequel to Shazam! at the Brazil's 2019 CCXP, reports Coming Soon. net. While Zachary Levi is confirmed to reprise his role of the role of the titular superhero, it is unclear when the film will begin to roll.

It was reported back in April that screenwriter Henry Gayden had signed on to return to craft a sequel for the comedic superhero effort with director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) likely to return alongside producer Peter Safran, but the studios is yet to officially announce more details on the project. While no production date has currently been set, Levi did estimate earlier this year that production would begin as early as 2020.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! follows troubled 14-year-old orphan Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who is bestowed with the power to transform into a godlike adult superhero. Together with his foster brother Freddy Freeman, he has to prevent the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana from committing nefarious acts.

Though one of the oldest characters in DC's superhero stable, Shazam! doesn't boast the name-recognition of Batman or Superman. But by scaling back to a $100 million budget and going for the lighter, comic tone, Shazam! steadily built up its word of mouth with stellar reviews.

Hence, during its release, Shazam! debuted with $53.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing DC its latest critical and box-office success. Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou were also part of the cast.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 15:48:25 IST