War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's high octane action film crosses Rs 200 cr in a week

The cash registers have not stopped ringing ever since the release of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. The film has breezed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office on Tuesday. Its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions raked in Rs 27.75 crore and Rs 1.15 crore respectively, taking the collection to Rs 216.65 crore.

The success of War has surely made up for Yash Raj Films' last box office disaster, Thugs of Hindostan. The holiday of Dussehra in the country also contributed to the earnings.

Here are the latest box office figures of War

Trade analysts noted the film has crossed the lifetime business of Salman Khan's Bharat. It is also the third highest grossing film of 2019.

The presence of two of the most popular Bollywood stars, Hrithik and Tiger, on screen for the first time contributed to the success. It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many such big-budget features.

"It is a hugely incredible moment for all of us that War has raced past the 200 crore mark in just seven days. We are deeply humbled by the love of audiences and are truly grateful for their adulation. We wanted to give India it’s biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must watch film this festive season, and we couldn’t be more thankful," director Siddharth Anand said in a statement.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 14:00:13 IST