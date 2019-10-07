War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film earns Rs 166.25 cr over opening weekend

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's first film together, War, has witnessed massive success at the box office. Its opening weekend figures stand at Rs 166.25 crore. The film's Hindi version earned Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday (5 October) and Rs 36.10 crore on Sunday. The Tamil and Telugu versions of War contributed Rs 6.55 crore in weekend earnings.

Here are the latest box office figures for War.

The film has the highest grossing extended weekend earnings of 2019, according to trade analysts.

#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

Trade analysts further write that War has crossed the lifetime earnings of Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi), Hrithik's Super 30, Chhichhore and Gully Boy. It is now the fifth highest grossing film of the year and is expected to cross the the box office records set by Bharat and Mission Mangal.

War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

It is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang! (2014), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Salaam Namaste (2005).

