Amid rumours of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji being roped in as the director of YRF’s War 2, another big name has come to the fore and it is none other than South superstar Jr NTR. If reports are to be believed the RRR actor has been cast alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s Spy Universe for War 2. Well, this clearly comes as a huge surprise for fans as watching the two biggest stars together on the screen is more than a dream-come-true moment for all. The film which is expected to be high on thrilling action scenes will bring both the actors on the field as they pull off a fierce showdown on the big screen.

According to a report published by Variety, a source associated with the development has confirmed Jr NTR’s addition to the cast of War 2.

“It is going to be epic. Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. This move by Aditya Chopra will enable War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it will also widen the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar,” the source said further adding “Hrithik Roshan vs NTR Jr.” will be a fight to remember.

Notably, this news came at a time when reports surfaced about Siddarth Anand being replaced by Ayan Mukerji for directing the sequel of the hugely successful 2019 spy-thriller War. While no official confirmation has been made so far, the filmmaker himself has dropped a special note announcing a ‘special project’ that he has bagged recently.

YRF’s Spy Universe

Headlined by producer Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 which was followed by its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The club was later joined by Hrithik Roshan’s War in 2019 and finally Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in 2023.

Carrying forward the events of the previous films, the upcoming films include Tiger 3 which is due to release this year, War 2, and Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan, which is also due to commence production.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.