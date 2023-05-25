Wamiqa Gabbi, who starred in both Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Chennai, has achieved great success with her versatile performances in both the series. In Modern Love Mumbai’s episode ‘Mumbai Dragon’, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, she excels as Megha, a free-spirited Gujarati vegetarian navigating a relationship with an Indo-Chinese boy. Whereas, in Modern Love Chennai‘s episode ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai‘, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Wamiqa captivates as Sam, emphasising the importance of physical intimacy in modern relationships.

Talking about her diverse roles in the Modern Love India Chapters, Wamiqa says, “Modern Love is centred around love, I can’t help but feel excited and eager to discuss this profound feeling. Being a part of this franchise is undeniably the most powerful and captivating emotion in the world. When it comes to the enchanting Modern Love franchise, it has been a true privilege for me. I consider myself extremely fortunate and grateful to have contributed to two beautiful stories within this series. Collaborating with visionary filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Thiagarajan Kumararaja has been a stroke of luck. Their remarkable talent and sensibility have left me feeling blessed to have worked alongside such incredible directors.”

Adding further about her journey and her roles in the two Indian chapters, Wamiqa says, “Vishal Sir’s story allowed me to portray a beautiful character, a Gujarati girl, which was a delightful experience. Exploring a different culture through the character was something I really wanted to do. Working with Vishal Sir was a dream, and his involvement automatically made me say yes to the project. Later, when Kumararaja Sir approached me for Modern Love Chennai, I was thrilled because I had longed to collaborate with him. Sam’s character in his story is complex and intriguing, and I eagerly embraced the opportunity to delve into her journey. I am grateful to both filmmakers for their faith in me, and I hope to have made them proud.”

Wamiqa was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s show Jubilee where she played Nilofer, a courtesan sucked into the world of flesh and attracted to the world of films. It’s not exactly the world of films as much as a ticket to fame and fortune sprinkled with shortcuts and seduction. Ram Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana become her pawns and passion, and Sidhant Gupta, who plays Jay Khanna, is drawn to her haunting beauty, but she remans cordial and callous throughout. When she finally says yes for marriage, it all ends in loneliness for her. There cannot be a more brutal irony than this that a woman surrounded by men half her life ends up being in solace and sorrow.

