Voot Select Film Festival will kick off on 24 July with Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat.

Voot Select is set to launch its first curated cinematic experience – Voot Select Film Festival, the only one of its kind direct to OTT festival to bring varied movies together for its viewers. Honouring the most diverse filmmaking voices of the country, the festival will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies across genres over eight days.

With movies, that have been handpicked from across the country and bring to viewers engaging narratives, impactful characters, and great production, the Voot Select Film Festival, will appeal to the palate of every movie connoisseur, read a press release.

Voot Select Film Festival will kick off on 24 July with the Vidya Balan-led short film, Natkhat, being the opening presentation. Neena Gupta’s anthology feature Shuruaat Ka Twist, also starring Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, will screen on 25 July. Other films to screen at the festival include Hina Khan's Lines, Kaneez Surka's The Shaila(s), Tannishtha Chatterjee's Lihaaf, Esha Deol's Ek Duaa and anthology Love in the Times of Carona.

Voot, platform head, Ferzad Palia says, “With digital [entertainment] being the new home for movies, it’s only right that we bring India’s first-ever direct-to-OTT film festival. We will showcase a wide array of hand-picked stories that bring together some of the industry’s most celebrated creators and artists."