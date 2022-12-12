Everyone is well aware of the kind of impact that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files‘ has created on everyone with its amazing story. While the filmmaker went on to collect a lot of recognition with the film, it has again grabbed yet more glory on its name as the Indian Television Awards (ITA) honoured the film as the Golden Film of Indian Cinema while Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been a name that has been creating headlines with the humongous success of ‘The Kashmir Files‘. While continuing the spree, the filmmaker has recently been appointed as an expert (Non-Government) member of the Raj Kapoor Lifetime and Special Contribution award Committee as per the order issued by the state’s cultural affairs department.

Moreover, big recognition has also come for the film which has been honored the film as the Golden Film of Indian Cinema at the Indian Television Awards (ITA). While expressing his thankful gesture, the director shared on his social media,

“Thank you @TheITA_Official

for giving Golden award to #TheKashmirFiles. “This is people’s film. I m just the medium. We dedicate this award to all Kashmiri Hindu victims of Genocide.”

“This award for #TheKashmirFiles being honoured as the Golden Film of Indian cinema is dedicated to all the victims of religious terrorism. @TheITA_Official #KashmirHinduGenocide”

Moreover, the director also shared his delight for ‘The Kashmir Files’ being featured on the official Golden Globes website, writing –

“#TheKashmirFiles features on official @goldenglobes

site. But official GOI Indian Awards #IFFI call it #PnV. The Kashmir Files (India) | Golden Globes.”

While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is on a content spree of collecting recognition, the filmmaker has started the shooting of his next, ‘The Vaccine War‘ which is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the ‘I Am Buddha foundation’, which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.

