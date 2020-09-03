Vivek Oberoi turns 44: Riteish Deshmukh, Sujoy Ghosh, Aftab Shivdasani wish the actor
Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster film Company in 2002
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is celebrating his 44th birthday today, 3 September. The actor made his debut in cinemas with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster saga Company for which he bagged the Filmfare Awards for Best Debut as well as Best Supporting Actor.
Born on 3 September 1976 in Hyderabad, Vivek became popular after his stellar performance in the romantic film Saathiya. He also essayed the role of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his biopic PM Narendra Modi which released in 2019.
Apart from Hindi cinema, Vivek has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh who shared the screen space with Vivek in the 2004 film Masti, tweeted a couple of pictures with Oberoi and wrote 'Have a stupendous birthday- you keep up the good work."
My Dearest Mastikhor @vivekoberoi - have a stupendous birthday- you keep up the good work. Love you loads my friend. Love to the bachchas & Priyanka. pic.twitter.com/O7iiHjQR3V
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020
Aftab Shivdasani, who has worked with the actor in Masti wrote, "Here’s to a bright year ahead filled with love, light, happiness, and peace, and to all the wonderful times we’ve had together! Stay blessed!"
Happy birthday my friend @vivekoberoi , here’s to a bright year ahead filled with love, light, happiness and peace, and to all the wonderful times we’ve had together! Stay blessed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cJN1ouSs3m — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 3, 2020
Yash Raj Films twitter page shared a 17-second clip from the film Saathiya where Vivek is seen riding on a bike listening to music.
He's gifted with an effortless charm. Happy Birthday @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/wdFYBWs9eS
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 3, 2020
Director Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla fame too wished the actor on his birthday writing, "your cake is getting home-delivered."
happy birthday @vivekoberoi ... your cake is getting home delivered. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) September 3, 2020
Zilla Ghaziabad director, Anand Kumar, too wished the actor
Happy birthday to you @vivekoberoi have a lovely year ahead ! pic.twitter.com/G4mFuZFF3A
— Anand Kumar (@iamanandkr) September 3, 2020
In July, Vivek had announced his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, in association with Mandiraa Entertainment. This film will be helmed by Vishal Mishra, who is known for Coffee With D and more recently, Iti.
