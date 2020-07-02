Vivek Oberoi to produce horror franchise Rosie; actor promises to cast newcomers

Vivek Oberoi has announced his second film as a producer titled Rosie. The first instalment of horror-thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra.

Vivek Oberoi on Thursday and announced his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, in association with Mandiraa Entertainment.

This film will also be helmed by Vishal Mishra, who is known for Coffee With D and more recently, Iti.

Based on true events that took place in Gurugram, Rosie is planned as a horror-thriller franchise. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based in the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in the BPO.

In the light of recent events and discussions around nepotism, the makers have also decided to launch a nation-wide hunt for a new face that will star in a prominent role in the film. "With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It's a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry," said Oberoi.

"In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches. I'm excited that this project, like Iti is backed by Vivek Oberoi and Prerna V Arora, who share my vision on both films. Being an outsider myself, I can relate to the struggles or challenges that are posed in this industry. I've been lucky to get so much acceptance and support here, and I want to pass it onto those who are trying to make it here," said Mishra.

The film is expected to go on floors by September 2020 and release shortly after.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya, and Sanjeet S Yermal.

