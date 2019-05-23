Vivek Oberoi provided police protection reportedly after threats against PM Narendra Modi actor

Vivek Oberoi has been given police protection with two personal security officers, reports Mid-Day. As per the report, there were intelligence inputs which revealed threats to the Bollywood actor.

As per a Spotboye report, the PM Narendra Modi (the biopic in which the actor essays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role) premiere at Juhu on Wednesday saw the actor's car being trailed by a police vehicle. Constable Bairagi told the publication that they were not aware of how long Vivek would need protection. "But yes, we have been pressed into duty to ensure his safety," added the officer.

Earlier in the week, Vivek had shared a meme which depicted him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband and daughter, and another image with Salman Khan. The image that he shared compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships with Salman, Vivek and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to three stages of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 — opinion poll, exit poll and the result.

The meme garnered widespread backlash on Twitter. The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday, was called "crass" and "distasteful". "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo and credited the Twitter account that shared it.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a notice to the actor, asking him to give an explanation for sharing the "insulting" and "misogynist" tweet.

In the notice, the NCW said the actor should not have carried a minor girl and a woman's picture for a sly reference. A similar reaction came from Delhi and Maharashtra chapters of women commissions. The actor later apologised for sharing the meme and deleted his tweet.

As per the same report, on Tuesday the Mumbai Mahila Congress had urged the police to lodge an FIR under Section 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vivek.

"This is to bring to your attention that actor Vivek Oberoi has insulted women's modesty by his statement. Being an artist, his political interference needs limitations. Now, he has disrespected womanhood for which he should be punished. Mumbai Mahila Congress workers demand an FIR under Section 509 of IPC. Therefore, please consider the issue and take serious action and do the needful," Mumbai Mahila Congress president Ajantaa R Yadav had said in the letter.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:57:16 IST

