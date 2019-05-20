Vivek Oberoi shares meme on Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan; Sonam Kapoor says the tweet is 'disgusting, classless'

Vivek Oberoi has been slammed on Twitter for sharing a meme that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and himself. The image that he shared compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships with Salman, Vivek and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to three stages of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 — opinion poll, exit poll and the result.

The post was not received well by Twitterati.

Check out Vivek's tweet and reactions to his tweet

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Sonam Kapoor has called the post 'disgusting and classless'

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

That's quite in bad taste... Show some respect for women ! — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

Get over it. This meme isn't about you and you know it well. Your disguised and sly attempt of popularizing this crass graphic on aishwarya can only fool some dumb folks here. Jerk! — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) May 20, 2019

Are you serious?!!! https://t.co/XxWU5KVZ68 — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) May 20, 2019

Very cheap @vivekoberoi !! This ain’t a joke. Let someone show this to your wife. I always had sympathies for you but after seeing this post, all I have to say is that Aishwarya made a sensible decision and learn something from @BeingSalmanKhan on how to behave! @juniorbachchan https://t.co/MzclKGgEC4 — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) May 20, 2019

On the work front, Oberoi will be next seen in PM Narendra Modi, a new poster of which was unveiled by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday. The Prime Minister's biopic is slated to release on 24 May, after the Lok Sabha polls are over.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 16:08:08 IST

