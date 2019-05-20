You are here:

Vivek Oberoi shares meme on Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan; Sonam Kapoor says the tweet is 'disgusting, classless'

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 16:03:05 IST

Vivek Oberoi has been slammed on Twitter for sharing a meme that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and himself. The image that he shared compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships with Salman, Vivek and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to three stages of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 — opinion poll, exit poll  and the result.

Vivek Oberoi. Image from Twitter/@@dnaAfterHrs

The post was not received well by Twitterati.

Check out Vivek's tweet and reactions to his tweet

Sonam Kapoor has called the post 'disgusting and classless'

 

On the work front, Oberoi will be next seen in PM Narendra Modi, a new poster of which was unveiled by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday. The Prime Minister's biopic is slated to release on 24 May, after the Lok Sabha polls are over.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 16:08:08 IST

