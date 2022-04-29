After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all-new song ‘Dhokebaaz’.

'Dhokebaaz' was composed and written by Jaani, who has a resume that includes some of the biggest mega-hits. In the song about love and betrayal, his musical arrangement and Afsana Khan's vocals give it a particular rustic vibe and a sense of heightened drama.

Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhary are featured in the video in very startling yet exquisite avatars that ooze an old-world elegance, mounted on a big scale and filmed with panache by B2gether Pros. This is their first time collaborating. The players portray a story of love and sorrow, as well as a tumultuous relationship with serious consequences.

'Dhokebaaz' is one you don't want to miss, thanks to its rich musical soundtrack, catchy hook line, powerful lyrics, and dramatic music video.

Speaking on his recent song release, Vivek Anand Oberoi said, “'Dhokebaaz' is such a powerful song with a unique storyline brought together by Jaani in the beautiful voice of Afsana. With me completing my 20th year in Bollywood, I wanted to bring something different to my audiences and this music video has been one of a kind experience for me. This is my first project with Tridha and I had a great time shooting with her and the team VYRL. I hope everyone will love the song and I wish for the best.”

Excited about the release of 'Dhokebaaz', Tridha Choudhary shared, “I am so excited for Dhokebaaz and am already in love with the song and I can’t stop humming it. Jaani has given a fabulous composition and Afsana with her graceful voice has taken it a notch higher. Vivek Oberoi is an outstanding actor, which makes me so happy to have worked with him. Here's hoping fans enjoy our unique performance in this video."

Talking about bringing this unique collaboration together with VYRL Originals, Jaani said, “I'm thrilled to have Vivek, Afsana and Tridha on board for this project, and I can't wait to see how the audience reacts and embraces this unique creation of love and betrayal. It's been a wonderful experience working with VYRL Original. For me 'Dhokebaaz' holds an innovative aspect that I believe the audience will appreciate.”

Afsana Khan who has given her voice in 'Dhokebaaz', says, "It's always a fun experience working with Jaani because I believe he is someone who brings out the best in you. Jaani and I have worked on quite a few projects in the past and I think we make a great team. The meaning of the song is beautifully depicted in the music video. Vivek and Tridha have given a wonderful performance. 'Dhokebaaz' has the potential to become big and I hope it flies to the moon and beyond"

