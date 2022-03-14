According to trade analysts, The Kashmir Files showed over 300% growth on Sunday.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been minting moolah at the box office since its release on 11 March. The film, which is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s, has earned over Rs 27 crore in its opening weekend.

The Kashmir Files features an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Darshan Kumaar. The film has been written by Vivek Agnihotri as well.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has seen “phenomenal growth” over the last three days. While The Kashmir Files earned Rs 3.55 crore on Friday, 11 March, it almost tripled its earnings on 12 March, collecting Rs 8.5 crore. On Sunday, 13 March, the film earned over Rs 15 crore, to take its opening weekend collections to Rs 27.15 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

Initially, the film had a screen count of only 630 screens, but due to the success of the movie, the screen count was increased to 2,000 on 13 March, as per an India Today report.

The film faced stiff competition from Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, which released on the same date, as well as Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Batman, which continue to dominate the box office. However, The Kashmir Files has managed to rake in money and emerge successful at the box office.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, along with Tej Narayan Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal, Mayank Singhania and Jaya Prakash Rao Dhute.

The plot revolves around Darshan Kumaar, a young Kashmiri Pandit, who is forced to confront what happened to his community in the 1990s and reconcile it with the present situation in the state. The story of the film is based on video interviews with first generation Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee their homes in the 1990s.

Vivek Agnihotri will next direct The Delhi Files, the final part of his trilogy about untold stories of independent India.