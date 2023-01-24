Vivek Agnihotri's jibe at Rahul Gandhi over 'warm jackets' and '5 course meal' goes viral; check

Rahul Gandhi‘s pan-India ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is presently in its last leg and is soon to be concluded after four long months on 30 January 2023 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Throughout the entire journey, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen spearheading the rally and walking all the way from Kanyakumari to J&K. He was also joined by a wave of supporters, political leaders and prominent personalities who marked their presence in the rally at regular intervals. Amid all this, what caught everyone’s attention was the Congress leader walking the entire rally in just a white t-shirt, especially during the winter months. His trademark ‘white half-sleeved t-shirt’ became the talk of the town.

Commenting on the same, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has now taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. He stated that he likes the ease with which the Congress leader wears ‘warm jackets indoors’. The Kashmir Files director also passed a snide comment over Gandhi’s recent photos where he was seen enjoying a wide variety of food items.

In response to a Twitter user’s appreciation post for Gandhi, Agnihotri wrote, “I like the ease with which he wears warm jackets indoors and goes without jacket outdoors. Also, ease with which he drinks chai outdoors and 5 course meal indoors. Easy drama. Easy followers. Good one.”

https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1617426770151587841

Notably, the user while referring to a recent interview during the Bharat Jodo Yatra praised the simplicity of Rahul Gandhi. “No drama, no sensation, no unachievable projections, no put-ons, no exaggeration. We hardly see politicians talking as ordinary people. Good one. I would like to see more politicians as just ordinary mortals,” she wrote.

Rahul Gandhi speaks on food, marriage and many more

The Congress leader recently took some time off and spoke candidly with Curly Tales. In the exclusive interview held over dinner, he spoke on a slew of topics including food, travel, marriage plans and other facets of his life.

While revealing his likes and dislikes about food, he also named some of his favourite restaurants. Besides this, he also spoke about his marriage plans stating that he’ll get married after finding the right girl.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.