The taste of the Indian audience has time and again changed, especially after the pandemic, we got to see some major shifts in their interests. The audience was less inclined towards the heavy canvas, superstar, and big budget and started focusing on the storyline and the talent of the actor. While some filmmakers understood the assignment, some have miserably failed to do so and their box office number is a major proof of that. Vivek Agnihotri and Rishabh Shetty are some of those few filmmakers who have always made films with deeper meaning to it. His content is rich and the budget he puts into them is also less, yet it ends up making a ton from those films.

Taking to social media, Vivek Agnihotri shared, “4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn?”

Popular and the senior most trade expert Taran Adarsh says : “After observing the year 2022, we can conclude that big budget, heavy canvas and mega-stardom are no more the promise to box office success. Small budget films with original, different and good content are taking over audiences hearts and Indian box office. And the audience is more inclined towards experimental and different cinema. Films like Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Rocketry, Kartikey 2 and many more had less budget yet they managed to reach audiences in a manner no big film has done this year. Hence, this becomes our learning post pandemic era that the audience is attracted to rich content over other things. South film Major has had a low budget and managed to recover and made little profit. Hoping our filmmakers introspect on the facts.“

While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

