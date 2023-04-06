The two-day event at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was indeed a starry affair where top personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the world of fashion came together under the same roof. While pictures and videos of the events already took social media by storm, keeping it abuzz with all the latest happenings from the fashion gala, paparazzi who also gathered outside the venue also managed to make it to our feed, but for all the hilarious reasons! From making high-pitched calls to mispronouncing the names of Hollywood stars and giving instructions to the guests in a mix of English, Hindi, and even Marathi, social media users were pretty entertained by their hilarious commentary on the red carpet.

While many such videos are going viral on the internet, a Twitter user recently called out the Indian paps for bringing ‘disgrace’ to the reputation of India by their ’embarrassing behavior’ in front of such international guests. The user named Kritarth Mittal shared a short clip from the event that was added along with a long note, a part of which reads, “The language used is uncivil and embarrassing. I feel ashamed. This is the red carpet. They’ll smile now. They won’t when they’re back home. They’ll talk about the behaviour they witnessed. They won’t talk about some “incompetent media reporters in Mumbai”, they’ll talk about “the culture in India”… Not every instance of mockery is funny. Not every joke is worth putting the nation’s reputation at stake. People sit behind the banners of political parties and nationalist agendas to invoke riots and violence while literacy and poverty continues to take a backseat. This video should be a reminder why India is still perceived as a nation of low-class illiterates.”

The clips from NMAAC are hilarious. I laughed so hard at "jiji hai gigi nahi". But let it play for a little longer and you'll realise it's disgraceful. The language used is uncivil and embarassing. I feel ashamed. This is red carpet. They'll smile now. They won't when they're… pic.twitter.com/0vIV84GDqt — Kritarth Mittal | Soshals (@kritarthmittal) April 2, 2023

While a section of Twitter users supported his stand, many including Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri lashed out at the user for calling out the paps for “doing their job.”

The filmmaker while resharing the post wrote, “Paparazzi is the same everywhere. Even they can’t pronounce names of people from different origin. And nothing wrong in being what we are.”

Paparazzi is the same everywhere. Even they can’t pronounce names of people from different origin. And nothing wrong in being what we are. https://t.co/y5jyQGyDGA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 5, 2023

This is not the first time that Agnihotri has voiced his opinions over such social media targets. Time and again, The Kashmir Files director can be seen sharing opinionated tweets on the microblogging site.