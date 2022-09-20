After delivering a string of flops, Bollywood finally got a sigh of relief with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which has been performing phenomenally at the box office. In 10 days, the action-adventure fantasy movie has grossed Rs 360 crore at the global box office.

With this Brahmastra has surpassed the worldwide collections of The Kashmir Files (Rs 340 crore) to emerge as the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2022. Director of TKF, Vivek Agnihotri shared the screenshots of several publications who published the reports with the headlines ‘Brahmastra beats The Kashmir Files and becomes the number one Hindi film of 2022’ and wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood 😝 😝 😝”

The Kashmir Files, which was mounted on a small budget, turned out to be one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema. Featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and others, the film was declared tax-free in the states of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It was produced under the banners of Zee Studios, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production.

