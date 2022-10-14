Vivek Agnihotri on receiving National Kishore Kumar Award: For me this honour is a moment I’ll cherish for a lifetime
Yesterday, Vivek Agnihotri went to Khandwa to receive the prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ given by MP Govt. This place, Khandwa holds a very dear significance to his childhood memories as it reminds him of his time as a kid with his father.
Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most determined and ambitious filmmakers in the Indian film Industry and with films like The Kashmir Files, he has time and again proved his craft. Yesterday, the director went to Khandwa to receive the prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ given by MP Govt. This place, Khandwa holds a very dear significance to his childhood memories as it reminds him of his time as a kid with his father. Especially, when he was little, his father used to tell him that Kishore Kumar lived in Khandava every time they used to pass from there. Now, the director was facilitated with an award at the same place.
Taking to social media, he wrote of this beautiful note thanking MP govt as he said “I thank MP Govt, @minculturemp @UshaThakurMLA and the jury for the precious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’. For me this honour is a moment I’ll cherish for a lifetime. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the people of Bharat. 🙏”
I thank MP Govt, @minculturemp @UshaThakurMLA and the jury for the precious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’. For me this honour is a moment I’ll cherish for a lifetime. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the people of Bharat. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D07JTQejHf
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 14, 2022
Recently, Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was officially selected for ‘Seattle Film Festival 2022’. The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty has successfully garnered praise and appreciation from the global audience. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
KGF star Yash conquering boundaries: 'World is Yash Territory' is trending on social media
With the success of KGF 2, Yash has proved his potential to make noise not just in the domestic market but also in the Internationals.
Prey review: Predator prequel is an anti-colonial allegory wrapped in one lean and mean thriller
Amber Midthunder takes down trespassers, both European and extra-terrestrial, in the strongest entry of the Predator franchise since the 1987 original.
PARAM- Exhibition of supreme conception and creativity
With 15 years in the market, Divine Art opens its post pandemic ventures with a meaningful collection of contemporary Indian art from the studios of eminent artists as well as those from personal collections.