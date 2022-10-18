One of the most successful and impactful films of this year was Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files that depicted the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits in the valley of Jammu and Kashmir. With a powerful storyline, the film managed to grab the attention of the masses and further also received huge appreciation from the country’s leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. After releasing in March this year, the film created quite a buzz among the masses further bringing Vivek Agnihotri to light. It was not only loved by fans but also received critical acclamation from critics, thus prompting many to demand a sequel of the film.

With that being said, Agnihotri has now recently dropped a major hint regarding the same further adding that something is coming up by the middle of next year. It was after a Twitter user name Shreyansh Tripathi shared a video of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of recent killings in the valley. Mentioning Agnihotri in his tweet, the user also asked if a ‘Kashmir Files’ will be made on the current happenings.

However, to his surprise, the director also replied and revealed a few deets. Responding in Hindi, the director wrote, “Yes, work is currently underway. Wait till the middle of 2023.”

Check the tweet:

जी हाँ काम चालू है। २०२३ के मध्य तक इंतज़ार करें। — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2022



The Kashmir Files

Revolving around the barbaric genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, The Kashmir Files was a mega-hit and features actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was also surrounded by controversy but finally released big at the box office.

It was also made tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Notably, the developments come in the wake of another gruesome murder of a Kashmiri Pandit in J&K’s Shopian district. A week back, a Kashmiri Pandit farmer named Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists in broad daylight in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. This has led to a wave of protests among the community who have again come down the roads and are demanding action from the administration.

