Vivek Agnihotri claims he has been totally boycotted in Bollywood like Kangana Ranaut
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri claims he has been ‘totally boycotted’ in Bollywood and he said, “People are irritated because films do not address the real concerns”
Vivek Agnihotri makes a claim that the entire industry has boycotted him. Recently, in a chat with veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, he spoke about many topics including the Boycott Bollywood trend, Anurag Kashyap and much more. He has come out with a sensational claim that the entire industry has boycotted him.
Vivek said that no one is questioning Bollywood these days except for him and Kangana Ranaut. He quoted, “Bollywood ko kisne question kiya 4-5 saalo mein? Except for Kangana and me?” Today, we’ll look at Vivek’s claim about him getting boycotted by the industry.
The podcast of Sudhir Mishra and Vivek Agnihotri has been uploaded to the ‘I Am Buddha’ YouTube channel. In a conversation with Mishra, Vivek said, “I have been totally boycotted in this industry. I have found my solace in middle-class people. And when I talked to the housewives, they mentioned having issues with this over-exposure and vulgar display of physical attitude. People are irritated because films do not address the real concerns.”
Vivek Agnihotri further pointed out that there’s no relatability in Bollywood films that are being made today. He said, “I am saying it without malice, but Student of the Year, and films after that, just see the youth in those films and the youth on the roads of the country, you won’t find the youth shown in the movies. When I watched Deewar, I related to it instantly, I looked at Amitabh Bachchan and felt, ‘Oh I also have this problem.’ But today, there is no relatability. Why are you disrespecting the sensibilities of the audience?”
