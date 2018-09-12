Vivek Agnihotri accuses Swara Bhasker of curbing his freedom of expression: Thanks for rejuvenating our fight

Vivek Agnihotri, who was forced to take down a tweet against Swara Bhasker, accused the actress for curbing his freedom of expression.

The Hate Story director said that the act of deletion of his tweet had given him "strong motivation and made me (him) more determined to defeat India’s enemies: #UrbanNaxals."

Dear @ReallySwara, thnx for curbing my FoE. Very liberal,indeed. It’s given me strong motivation & made me more determined to defeat India’s enemies- #UrbanNaxals. Last time it was your mother who stopped my film at JNU. And you know what happened. Thnx for rejuvenating our fight https://t.co/Fh44wexuso — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 11, 2018

Swara Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George who called a rape victim a prostitute for demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her. The actress, in response to the tweet, wrote:

Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating! https://t.co/zb8NkUaW5x — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

To this, Vivek Agnihotri asked, in light of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, 'Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?'

Swara Bhasker called out the director for using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman he does not like.

Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is. #scum https://t.co/yOpo8nxWqS — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

Further, she notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message and locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules. The actress thanked Twitter for taking action, and urged people to not tolerate any for of cyber bullying and abuse of women on public platforms.

Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank u🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SayNoToBullying pic.twitter.com/psYyVil7EI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 09:40 AM