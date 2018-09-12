You are here:

Vivek Agnihotri accuses Swara Bhasker of curbing his freedom of expression: Thanks for rejuvenating our fight

FP Staff

Sep,12 2018 09:40:02 IST

Vivek Agnihotri, who was forced to take down a tweet against Swara Bhasker, accused the actress for curbing his freedom of expression.

Vivek Agnihotri (left), Swara Bhasker. Facebook/@funandtrending, newsadda

Vivek Agnihotri (left), Swara Bhasker. Facebook/@funandtrending, newsadda

The Hate Story director said that the act of deletion of his tweet had given him "strong motivation and made me (him) more determined to defeat India’s enemies: #UrbanNaxals."

Swara Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George who called a rape victim a prostitute for demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her. The actress, in response to the tweet, wrote:

To this, Vivek Agnihotri asked, in light of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, 'Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?'

Swara Bhasker called out the director for using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman he does not like.

Further, she notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message and locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules. The actress thanked Twitter for taking action, and urged people to not tolerate any for of cyber bullying and abuse of women on public platforms. 

 

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 09:40 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Hate Story , Kerala , Kerala nun rape case , Nun , Swara Bhasker , UrbanNaxals , Vivek Agnihotri

also see

Swara Bhasker reports Vivek Agnihotri's abusive tweet; Twitter locks filmmaker's account for violation of rules

Swara Bhasker reports Vivek Agnihotri's abusive tweet; Twitter locks filmmaker's account for violation of rules

Kerala nun rape case: HC questions state govt about steps taken by SIT; matter to be heard on Thursday

Kerala nun rape case: HC questions state govt about steps taken by SIT; matter to be heard on Thursday

Kerala nuns, priests protest 'police inaction' against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop, claim cops trying to sabotage inquiry

Kerala nuns, priests protest 'police inaction' against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop, claim cops trying to sabotage inquiry