Vivek Agnihotri forced to delete abusive tweet against Swara Bhasker after actress notifies authorities

Vivek Agnihotri was forced to take down an abusive tweet against actor Swara Bhasker on Monday after microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules.

Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating! https://t.co/zb8NkUaW5x — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun? Bhasker called out the director for using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don't like.

Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is. #scum https://t.co/yOpo8nxWqS — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

She also notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message.

Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank u🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SayNoToBullying pic.twitter.com/psYyVil7EI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Bhasker thanked Twitter and urged people not to allow bullies to shame them.

Girls! (& boys & everyone) DO NOT allow cyber bullies & haters to shame you or humiliate you on public platforms!! Resist, challenge and call out bullies & misogynists! Thank you @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport You just made the virtual public sphere a little bit better pic.twitter.com/MmhOkofq4C — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 10:11 AM