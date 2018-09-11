You are here:

Vivek Agnihotri forced to delete abusive tweet against Swara Bhasker after actress notifies authorities

Press Trust of India

Sep,11 2018 10:11:03 IST

Vivek Agnihotri was forced to take down an abusive tweet against actor Swara Bhasker on Monday after microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules.

Swara Bhasker. Image from Twitter/@TBReporter

Swara Bhasker. Image from Twitter/@TBReporter

Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun? Bhasker called out the director for using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don't like.

She also notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message.

Bhasker thanked Twitter and urged people not to allow bullies to shame them.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 10:11 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Swara Bhasker , Vivek Agnihotri

also see

Hrithik Roshan accused of duping stockist of Rs 21 lakh; case filed against actor, eight others

Hrithik Roshan accused of duping stockist of Rs 21 lakh; case filed against actor, eight others

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, owing to chest infection

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, owing to chest infection

Sridevi to be posthumously honoured with a statue in Switzerland for promoting tourism through her films

Sridevi to be posthumously honoured with a statue in Switzerland for promoting tourism through her films