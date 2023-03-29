Younger son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah has worked in films like 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Happy New Year (2014), and Bombay Velvet (2015). The actor who is still witnessing slow growth in his career recently opened up about his experience while working with Shah Rukh Khan. Besides bonding with the actor on the sets of the 2014 film Happy New Year, Vivaan also spoke about the relationship that the actor shares with his father, Naseeruddin Shah. The young actor also while praising the superstar also revealed that SRK was a brilliant student in college and was a very good sportsman.

He is extraordinarily well-read and a great artist: Vivaan Shah

While talking to The Quint, Vivaan Shah said that he believes in Shah Rukh Khan being one of the most brilliant minds that he has ever encountered. He also shared that the superstar doesn’t like to be called an intellectual, but he is a person with a vigorous intellect further adding that his insight into things is truly canny.

Vivaan went on to add that he believes in SRK being a great artist who understands the dignity of being an actor and not just a star.

“One of the great things about him is that he has an equation with everybody on the set, right from the guy who runs the monitor, the spot boy to a CEO. He treats everyone with respect, interest, and curiosity,” he added.

Vivaan Shah opens up about the relationship between SRK and his father

While speaking about the kind of relationship that the superstar shares with his father, senior actor Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan noted how SRK used to tease him during the filming of Happy New Year.

Recalling that Naseer didn’t want to be a part of the 1996 film Chaahat and agreed after a lot of hesitation, Vivaan shared how SRK used to jokingly tease him during the shooting of Happy New Year saying that as Naseeruddin Shah gave him a tough time during Chaahat so he is going to do the same with him.

The actor also added that despite coming from different worlds, SRK and Naseeruddin have a great deal of mutual respect for each other.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.