Viswasam: Siruthai Siva's upcoming film, featuring Ajith and Nayanthara, to release on Pongal 2019

The fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva, titled Viswasam, has been a subject of interest ever since it went on floors about a year ago. The makers recently released a second look poster of the film which confirms that Viswasam will be releasing on 2019 Pongal.

The second poster comes a few months after the first look poster, in what looks to be an attempt to whet the viewers' curiosity by releasing brief information on the film from time to time. The new poster depicts a young Ajith riding a bike and being cheered on by his mates amidst the chaos of the festive season. He plays the role of a cop in Viswasam while actress Nayanthara essays the female lead.

The first look of Viswasam had teased a double role by Ajith; he looked like a young hero in the first and went for a matured, salt and pepper look in the second. However, sources later clarified that the actor would be simply sporting two different looks.

Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam stand as precursors to Viswasam, and are a testament to the chemistry that the director-actor duo of Ajith and Siva seem to have. Though Vivegam did not fare well at the box office, the makers of Viswasam are confident about their project. The latter has also been made at a humbler budget than Vivegam's reported budget of Rs 120 crore.

The film also features Yogi Babu, Vivek, Kovai Sarla and Thambi Ramaiah, in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 13:38 PM