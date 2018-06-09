Vishwaroopam 2: Hindi trailer of Kamal Haasan's long awaited film to be digitally launched by Aamir Khan on 11 June

Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan will digitally launch the trailer of the Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's bilingual Vishwaroopam 2 on 11 June.

The Telugu version of the trailer will be launched by Jr NTR and the Tamil version by Shruti Haasan digitally.

The film, directed and produced by Kamal, who is also its lead actor, is shot in Tamil and Hindi. It is also dubbed in Telugu.

Kamal said in a statement, "I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel, and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard... It is the faith of the people in our work that makes us stronger. I hope you all like what we have made with love and passion for you all."

Its Hindi version will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. Shetty said it was a matter of pride for him to work with a "legend" like Kamal.

Reliance Entertainment's Chief Operating Office Shibasish Sarkar said, "It's an honour to be a part of Kamal Haasan's film and representing it in the Hindi cinema is a great feeling."

Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to Kamal's 2013 movie Vishwaroopam. It also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta. The film is slated to release this year and the date of the release will be announced with the trailer launch.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 14:33 PM