Vishnu Vishal marries Jwala Gutta in Hyderabad; see pictures from the private ceremony
Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta had announced their engagement in September 2020
Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot today, 22 April in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple’s big day was attended by close friends and family only. Due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, they decided to have a low-key wedding, writes India Today.
A recent photo from the wedding has gone viral, where Gutta can be seen looking ravishing a sea green and red saree while Vishnu is sporting a white shirt and dhoti.
Check out the pictures here
The newly-married couple’s photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies are also out on social media and fans are pouring in their love and wishes for the two. In a few of the photos, Jwala can be seen cheerful during her Haldi and mehndi ceremony.
Earlier in March, Vishal had confirmed about getting married to Jwala during an interview. Meanwhile, Jwala too shared photos with her friends as they threw her a bridal shower, where she was seen with a sash with "Bride-to-be" written on it.
Ever since they have been official about their relationship, Vishal and Jwala have been actively supporting each other on social media. He proposed to Jwala on her birthday (September 9, 2020) and gifted her a ring.
