Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta announce wedding; ceremony to be held on 22 April

“With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear,' read Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's invitation card read

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta have announced their wedding date today in an Instagram post. The duo, who got engaged in September 2020, will be getting married later this month on 22 April.

Taking to his social media account, Vishnu posted a picture of a wedding card with the hashtag #JwalaVished. He wrote, “Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always”.

Meanwhile, the card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness”.

The popular celebrity couple has been dating for a while now. They made their relationship public on social media around two years ago. It was on Jwala’s birthday when Vishnu had popped the question to her. Taking to social media, Gutta announced their engagement by posting pictures in which she's seen flaunting her ring.

Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj which ended in 2018. He also has a son Aryan from his first marriage. While Jwala Gutta’s first wedding with Chetan Anand ended with a divorce in 2011.

On the work front, Vishnu will be next seen in the thriller FIR, which also stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, and Reba Monica John. The movie revolves around a youngster whose life is stuck after he gets caught up in a series of unfortunate incidents. He was last seen in Rana Daggubati’s Aranya. Currently, he also has Mohandas and Indru Netru Naalai 2 in his kitty.